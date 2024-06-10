Stunning weather Monday, followed by midweek storms

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for June 10, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

This is a stunning start to the work week in Minnesota and Wisconsin! High pressure is sitting over the Twin Cities, keeping the sky clear and winds light. Highs reach the mid 70s for the southern half of the state today, and low 70s in northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Rain returns tonight, but only after midnight. Expect rain and a few rumbles of thunder during the morning drive Tuesday. The first round of rain ends by mid-morning. There is still a weak cold front coming through in the afternoon, and there could be more isolated storms from the Twin Cities into Wisconsin late on Tuesday.

The best chance for thunderstorms this week is Wednesday. Before the rain, temperatures climb into the mid 80s, and dew points will be in the humid mid to upper 60s. There is plenty of fuel for some storms! Right now, the best ingredients come together in central and southwest Minnesota late in the afternoon through the evening. Those parts of the state could see big hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes. As the storms move farther east near and after sunset, they could still produce some strong winds and some hail. Rain totals through midweek should range from 0.50” to 1.0” for most, and locally higher totals with the strongest storms.

Looking ahead to Father’s Day weekend, there will be more storms across Minnesota. At this point, you might string a few more dry hours together on Sunday, but the pattern is favorable for several rounds of storms.