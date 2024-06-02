Storms, heavy rain likely across Minnesota Sunday night

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for June 2, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A T-Storm WATCH is in effect for parts of western Minnesota until midnight (12:00 AM Monday).

Rain and storms are moving into the Twin Cities metro late Sunday afternoon. There is some heavy rain in the south metro, and possibly some small hail and brief gusty winds. More storms are developing in the Dakotas, and those will move into western Minnesota after 8:00 PM. Those storms could have large hail, damaging winds, and possibly an isolated tornado. As the storms grow this evening, strong winds and heavy rain will be the main concerns as they head toward the Twin Cities. These should get in the metro after 10:00 PM, so plan on losing a little sleep tonight.

Rain and storms continue on and off overnight into early Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be dry, mainly sunny, and muggy. Humidity stays high through Tuesday when another system brings more storms late in the day. The Tuesday storms could also be severe, with even more heavy rain. Flash flooding and river flooding are possible through the first half of the week.