Steamy and stormy set up settles in – Chris

Good Saturday and happy weekend to all! Sunshine is in play for Saturday, along with heat and humidity as highs top out around 90 degrees. If you’re looking for storms, the far northwestern corner of Minnesota is your friend. The rest of us stay dry today.

On Sunday, it’s a little bit more active as a chance of showers and storms return to the picture. Dry hours with partly cloudy skies dominate most of the day, but unsettled weather with chances of showers and storms returns for much of the evening. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 80s. The chance for storms continues Monday.

Tuesday will be another hot and humid, but dry day with highs near 90, then the steamy and potentially stormy set up continues through the rest of the week.

Enjoy the weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece