Steady rain will melt all the snow Friday

Here’s your Friday afternoon forecast for December 27, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Dense Fog Advisory continues across western, central, and northern Minnesota through Friday night.

Rain has moved across the Twin Cities. Expect widespread rain, steady at times, through the rest of Friday. Farther west, fog and drizzle continue through tonight. There will be a sharp cut-off between a soaking rain and very little rain. From the Twin Cities metro and I-35 to the east, 0.50” to 0.75” rain totals are likely. West of that line, totals quickly drop to about 0.10”. This will erase the snowpack in the Twin Cities.

In northwest Wisconsin, some snow will mix in late tonight into Saturday morning. Up to an inch of slush is possible from New Richmond to Menomonie and north. It will be tough to get anything to stick on the wet, warm ground. By Saturday afternoon, there could be a couple peeks of sun for the first time in a few days! Temperatures stay warm this weekend, holding in the upper 30s and low 40s.

It will turn colder next week. Highs fall into the 20s on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Gusty winds will make it feel like the single digits. Make sure your New Year’s outfit is warm! There could be a few snow showers on New Year’s Eve, but the chances of accumulating snow are low for the next week.