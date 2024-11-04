Soaking rain returns for Election Day – Chris

It’s been a true fall day with clouds, showers, and cool temperatures. It’s that time of the year where it now gets dark early, and Mother Nature is showing her feelings about this as clouds and showers return overnight. Lows will be in the 40s.

Election Day Tuesday will vary depending on where you are. For those along and east of I-35, showers will develop throughout the day, and it could come down at a good clip at times. If you’re planning to stand in line at the polls, an umbrella or rain coat might come in handy. West of I-35, it’ll be mostly cloudy. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to around 50.

High pressure moves in for the remainder of the work week. Skies will gradually clear on Wednesday, with more sunshine expected Thursday and Friday. Highs will be seasonable, but just above average with highs in the low to middle 50s.

The gun deer hunting opener this weekend looks to start dry, but I’m tracking the next storm system that could bring rain across parts of the state late Saturday and Sunday. I’ll watch this one closely and update it as we approach the weekend.

Enjoy the evening, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece