Soaking rain arrives overnight with snowflakes set to fly on Halloween! The latest – Chris

Happy Tuesday evening to one and all! It was a day of cloud cover and falling temperatures. Now attention turns to the overnight hours into early Thursday as a heavy rain… and a bit of snow… maker moves our way. Let’s break it down.

OVERNIGHT: Temperatures will continue to fall into the nighttime hours, reaching the lower 40s around midnight. Showers develop after midnight and become widespread steady rain overnight. At times, the rain may be heavy.

THURSDAY MORNING: At daybreak Thursday, most areas from the metro eastward will be all rain, with snowflakes starting to mix in toward the west, along a line from Hinckley, to St. Cloud, southwestward to Worthington. By 10AM, most areas along I-35, east of a line from St. Cloud to Redwood Falls should be under a band of steady snowfall. The main impact is limited visibility. Even then, snow may come down hard enough at times to create slushy roads, slick spots, and yes, even accumulations. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a slushy inch or two in some spots that starts melting the moment the snow lightens up a bit.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON & EVENING: Snowfall gradually tapers in the afternoon and should be out of here by the evening commute. Skies will gradually clear, and any snow on the ground should melt at this time. Trick-or-treating should be dry, but cold and breezy as temperatures will remain in the 30s all evening long.

What about the rest of the week? Friday looks cool and seasonable with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. Saturday is mainly dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle to upper 50s. By Saturday night, clouds increase, as do chances of rain as a series of disturbances are set to bring widespread shower chances from Sunday through the morning hours of Election Day Tuesday. This could once again bring the potential for soaking rainfall, spread out over a series of days.

Enjoy the evening, and find a way to enjoy tomorrow’s SPOOKTACULAR forecast!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece