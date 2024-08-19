Smoky Haze at times Today through Wednesday. First Day of MN State Fair Starts Pleasant then Hot Weekend ahead.

Wildfires in Idaho and western Canada will continue to send Smoke into the air over Minnesota and the Midwest which will reduce visibility at times and may cause Poor Air Quality for some at times. Temperatures in the Twin Cities will be comfortable in the low 80s Today through Wednesday with Hazy Sunshine to Partly Cloudy Skies and Winds mainly Light less than 10 mph from the East-Southeast.

The Minnesota Weather Faircast for the First Day of the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday August 22 looks perfect with Partly Cloudy Skies and 7 a.m. temperatures in the mid 60s Warming into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Scattered T-Storms possible between 10 p.m. Thursday to 12 p.m. Friday but nothing long lasting expected. Friday will be Partly Cloudy and Warmer with Increasing Humidity and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

Weekend looks Hot and Humid especially Sunday with highs in the upper 80s ( Heat Index low 90s ) on Saturday then near 90 degrees ( Heat Index mid 90s ) on Sunday.

Next Week Monday August 26 to Wednesday August 28 is looking Hot with highs in the 90s and Heat Index Values from 92 to 100 degrees. T-Storms possible Wednesday August 28 could be Strong to Severe over Minnesota including the Twin Cities. JONATHAN YUHAS