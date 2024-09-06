Showers end Friday evening, chilly tonight

Here’s your Friday evening forecast for September 6, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

There are still some isolated showers and downpours moving through the Twin Cities early Friday evening. These will end before sunset. Once the sky clears out tonight, it is going to get chilly! Expect lows in the mid to upper 40s in the Twin Cities metro, and low to mid 40s in greater Minnesota. However, in northeast Minnesota and far northwest Wisconsin, there is a Frost Advisory overnight. If you live north of a line from Hinckley to Rice Lake, you should bring in or cover up any plants you want to keep going this fall. And believe me, there is plenty of growing season left!

Despite the chilly start to the weekend, it will be gorgeous. Highs stay in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday, and then surge into the mid and upper 70s Sunday. The jet stream pattern is split across lower 48 for the upcoming week. That means very quiet weather, and warm, Pacific air spilling across most of the country. Expect a lot of sun and late summer warmth in the mid 80s. Even the humidity stays low through the next several days!