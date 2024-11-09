Showers continue tonight, Sunday morning

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for November 9, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Scattered showers continue to move north across Minnesota and Wisconsin this evening. Overnight, it should taper off to areas of fog and drizzle. By morning, another wave of light rain will move through the Twin Cities and into Wisconsin.

Any rain should be done in Minnesota by midday, and finish in Wisconsin by the early afternoon. Highs will be pleasant in the low to mid 50s. Winds ramp up Sunday night into Monday, gusting to 30 mph at times. When you are getting out for work and school Monday morning, wind chills will be in the 20s.

Overall, the upcoming week will feature fall-like highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. It could be a little warmer toward the end of the week. The jet stream is keeping us busy, pushing more rain across Minnesota Tuesday night into Wednesday, and another system by next weekend.