Shower chances and heat cranking up this week – Chris

Good evening! It’s been a dry Monday for most of us with hazy sunshine as highs made it into the upper 70s and lower 80s. In western Minnesota, isolated showers did bring a few rain drops to some, but the impact was quite minimal. Clear skies are expected overnight with lows in the 60s.

Tuesday starts dry, and it’ll be warm again with highs in the lower 80s. Something to watch closely on Tuesday is what happens into the overnight hours. That’s where there could be a few developing showers and thunderstorms. While there will be some dry air to fight, I can’t rule out a few overnight or early Wednesday showers. Once again, not a huge deal, but I want you alerted to the fact that a few rain drops are possible.

The next best rain chances could arrive with scattered showers chances right as the Minnesota State Fair gets started. Even then, Thursday and Friday should feature several more dry hours than wet with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Beyond that, you know we couldn’t go without it. 90s and high humidity could arrive for the first full weekend of the Great Minnesota Get (Sweat) Together!

Enjoy the evening, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece