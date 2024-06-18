Severe T-Storms possible Tonight in Twin Cities.

FORECAST FIRST ALERT TODAY INTO TONIGHT FOR TWIN CITIES FOR SEVERE T-STORMS: Today will bring more T-Storms to the Twin Cities and some could be Severe with Damaging Winds, Hail and Heavy Rainfall tonight from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. with the most likely time for Severe T-Storms in the Twin Cities between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Isolated T-Storms are also possible between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. but not expected to be Severe although Heavy Downpours of Rain will be possible.

Hazy Sunshine Today in the Twin Cities with Humid Conditions and Gusty Southwest Winds at 15 to 25 mph along with highs in the mid 80s and dew point temperatures in the low 70s producing Heat Index values around 90 degrees. Isolated T-Storms will be possible between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. producing brief Heavy Downpours. Later in the afternoon and early evening hours a line of Strong to Severe T-Storms is possible ahead of a Cold Front first in western Minnesota between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. then eastern Minnesota including the Twin Cities between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

T-Storms ending in the early morning hours of Wednesday in the Twin Cities but Heavy Rainfall could lead to some Flooding of Creeks and Streams Wednesday morning and afternoon. Areas of Patchy Fog developing overnight after the T-Storms and lows will be in the low 60s with Northwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday will be Cloudy in the morning then Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Less Humid in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers and T-Storms and highs in the low 70s. Humid on Friday with Scattered T-Storms and highs in the low 80s then Scattered T-Storms and Muggy on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s and some of the T-Storms Saturday could be Strong. Cloudy early Sunday morning then Sunny, Breezy and Less Humid with highs near 80 degrees. JONATHAN YUHAS