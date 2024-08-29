Severe T-Storms Possible in Twin Cities Today between 6pm and 9pm.

FORECAST FIRST ALERT TODAY FOR TWIN CITIES FOR SEVERE T-STORMS WITH THREAT FOR TORNADOES, DAMAGING WINDS, LARGE HAIL & FLOODING RAINS.

Make sure to have Cell Phones Charged, Flashlights, Batteries and check basement Sump Pumps as Severe T-Storms this evening in the Twin Cities could lead to Power Outages, Tree Damage and Flooding.

A Strong Storm System will produce Strong to Severe T-Storms around 2 p.m. in areas from Fergus Falls to Marshall and south to Worthington into northwest Iowa then T-Storms will move east along a line from Bemidji to Brainerd to Alexandria to Willmar to Redwood Falls to Fairmont by 4 p.m. then into Mille Lacs, St.Cloud, Buffalo, Mankato, Albert Lea areas by 5 p.m. and into western Twin Cities by 6 p.m. then inside of 494/694 loop about 7 p.m. including Fair Grounds then approaching western Wisconsin after 8 p.m.

Damaging Winds of +70 mph, Tornadoes and Large Hail will be on leading edge of T-Storms followed by Rainfall with 1″ to 2″ amounts.

Ahead of the T-Storms it will be Warm and Humid in the Twin Cities with highs in the mid to upper 80s and dew point temperatures in the 70s producing Heat Index Values in the low 90s with Breezy Southeast Winds at 10 to 20 mph and Higher Gusts near T-Storms this evening.

Friday through Labor Day Monday looks Great with Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies, Lower Humidity and highs in upper 70s Friday then low to mid 80s Saturday then Cooling to low to mid 70s Sunday and Labor Day Monday. JONATHAN YUHAS