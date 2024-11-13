Rain Today then Nice Thursday through Sunday.

Rain already falling this morning about 80 miles west of the Twin Cities and the Rain will stay west of the Twin Cities for the Wednesday morning rush hour commute then Rain moving into the Twin Cities mainly western Metro after 10 a.m. Periods of Rain will continue on and off through the afternoon and then end around 12 a.m. Thursday with Rainfall amounts ranging from less than .05″ near Minnesota/Wisconsin border to .25″ in most of the west Metro and .50″ to 1″ areas along a line from St.Cloud to Mankato to Fairmont and points west.

Highs Today will be in the mid 40s with Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph then areas of Fog developing overnight with lows near 40 degrees.

Patchy Fog and Clouds Thursday morning otherwise Cloud and Sun Mix during the afternoon with highs near 50 degrees and North Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Clear Skies with Patchy Fog Thursday night and a Full Moon with Light Winds and lows in the mid 30s by Friday morning.

Mostly Sunny and Pleasant on Friday with highs in the mid 50s then Sunny and Breezy on Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. Partly Cloudy on Sunday with few Rain Sprinkles possible in the morning otherwise remaining Partly Cloudy to Sunny in the afternoon with highs around 50 degrees and Breezy at times in the afternoon.

Next Week starts Sunny with highs in the low 50s on Monday then Cloudy on Tuesday with Rain developing and highs in the low 50s. JONATHAN YUHAS