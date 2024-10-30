Rain/Thunder Today then Rain/Snow Thursday.

Lots of changing weather conditions for the Twin Cities this Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s until 7 a.m. falling into the mid to upper 50s by 10 a.m. and remaining in the 50s this afternoon with Rain and T-Storms moving into the Twin Cities after 2 p.m. and continuing into Thursday morning with lows dropping to near 40 degrees. Winds Today will be from West at 10 to 20 mph with +25 mph Gusts this afternoon then North Winds at 10 to 20 mph Tonight and Winds gusting to 30 mph.

Halloween Thursday will be starting Wet with Rain mixed with Snow in the morning and at times could be all Snow around the Noon Hour then ending as Rain and Snow Mix by 5 p.m. +1″ Snow Amounts are possible Thursday from St.Cloud to North Branch to Duluth and across northwest Wisconsin by Thursday afternoon. Highs Thursday in the Twin Cities around 40 degrees with Northeast Winds at 10 to 20 mph and Gusts to 25 mph. Decreasing Clouds and Winds Halloween Evening with temperatures around 37 degrees at 6 p.m. to 34 degrees at 10 p.m. and 30 degrees by 7 a.m. Friday.

Warmer temperatures for the upcoming weekend back into the 50s to near 60 degrees with Rain and T-Storms likely Sunday afternoon into Monday morning then on Election Day Tuesday looks Partly Cloudy with highs near 50 degrees. JONATHAN YUHAS