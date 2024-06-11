Rain/Thunder this morning then Sunny afternoon then Strong T-Storms Wednesday.

Periods of Rain and Thunder can be expected in the Twin Cities this morning from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. but northing Severe or Heavy expected although roads will be Wet for the Tuesday AM Rush Hour. Skies will quickly become Partly Cloudy to Sunny after the Noon Hour with highs around 80 degrees and Breezy West Winds at 10 to 15 mph – a few T-Storms will still be possible early this afternoon over western Wisconsin. Clear Skies Tonight with overnight lows in the low 60s and South Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will be Warm and Humid with Hazy Sunshine and highs in the mid 80s then fast developing T-Storms Wednesday in the late afternoon and early evening or about 4 p.m. in the Twin Cities. T-Storms could be Severe with Damaging Winds, Large Hail and Heavy Rainfall in Spots including the Twin Cities late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

Calmer Weather on Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 80s and mainly Sunny Skies. T-Storms return on Saturday and some could be Strong with Heavy Rainfall and Damaging Winds. Sunday ( Father’s Day ) looks Hot and Humid in the Twin Cities with highs around 90 degrees. JONATHAN YUHAS