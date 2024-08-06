Rain returns Wednesday, then a dry stretch

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for August 6, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

What a refreshing change of pace across Minnesota and Wisconsin! If you like this cooler weather, you will really like the temperatures coming up this week. First things first, there is another chance for rain coming up Wednesday into Thursday. Thankfully, this will be mostly light rain across Minnesota. On Wednesday afternoon, scattered storms are possible across western and southwest Minnesota. The rain reaches the Twin Cities metro Wednesday evening, but the chances for thunder and heavier pockets of rain are much lower. A passing rumble is possible overnight, with rain totals staying at or below 0.25”. Some higher totals are possible in western and central Minnesota.

Once the rain clears Thursday morning, we get several days to dry out. Northwest winds pick up Thursday afternoon, driving in even cooler temperatures through the second half of the week. Highs drop into the upper 60s and low 70s across most of the state through Saturday. The summer weather does return eventually through the middle of August.