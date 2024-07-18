Rain returns to parts of Minnesota on Friday

Here’s your Thursday evening forecast for July 18, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

We were treated to another day in the 70s around most of the Twin Cities metro. There were a few places that snuck up to 80° through the afternoon clouds. The clouds will clear closer to sunset, but temperatures will not be as cool tonight. Lows stay in the upper 50s and low 60s, which does feel a touch more like early fall instead of mid-summer. Rain chances return to Minnesota on Friday, mainly across western and northern Minnesota in the evening. It will be a warmer day as highs return to the more seasonable low 80s. The Twin Cities stay dry during the daylight hours Friday, but there could be a few showers overnight.

If you liked the frustrating, tough to predict, pop-up storms of last week, you are going to love the forecast for the next several days! A weak cold front is dropping in from the north and stalling out over Minnesota and Wisconsin. There is also another broad trough over the Great Lakes with weak, embedded waves rolling through. These two features will keep a few showers and storms popping up in the afternoon across Minnesota and Wisconsin from Saturday through the middle of next week. Humidity returns, and temperatures will hold in the low to mid 80s.