Rain persists overnight ahead of switch to colder pattern – Chris

Good Monday night to one and all! The soaking rain and pattern change that I’ve talked about for a while now is literally over us as you read this. Widespread soaking rain will continue through the overnight hours as temperatures actually increase into the lower 50s.

Rain will end from south to north throughout tomorrow morning, but it will remain cloudy and windy through the day. Temperatures will fall from 50s in the morning to mid 40s into the afternoon and evening. There may be a brief period of clear skies as dry air moves in, but moisture wrapping back around will bring increasing clouds and snow showers as temps begin to crash.

Wednesday starts out in the upper 30s. Snow showers arrive from west to east throughout the morning. By the evening commute, snow showers should end as temps hover around the freezing point. While a dusting is expected in the metro, far northwestern Minnesota could manage to see an inch or two of fresh snow.

Temperatures are a little milder on Thursday with variably cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Clouds hang with us for a lot of the week as 30s return through the weekend and early next week. There is a chance of a few light snow showers Sunday into Monday, with a better snow chance across northern Minnesota if this potential system holds together. For now, it’s just something to watch.

Enjoy the evening and take care everyone!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece