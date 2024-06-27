Rain and Thunder Tonight into Friday then Nice Weekend Weather with Sunshine & temps in 70s.

Increasing Clouds this afternoon with Isolated Showers and T-Storms possible after 4 p.m. in Twin Cities but more likely after 8 p.m. with Heavy Downpours at times overnight into late Friday morning – high temperature this afternoon in the mid 70s with Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Showers and T-Storms likely tonight into Friday morning along with Increasing Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph and lows in the low to mid 60s by 7 a.m. Friday. Rainfall amounts Tonight into Friday morning ranging from .25″ to 1″.

Short break in the T-Storms early Friday afternoon with Muggy Conditions as dew point temperatures range from 65 to 70 degrees in the afternoon and air temperatures in the mid 70s. Scattered T-Storms redevelop Friday afternoon and evening and some could be Severe with Damaging Winds, Hail and Heavy Downpours.

Saturday will see morning Clouds then becoming Partly Cloudy with Breezy West Winds and Lower Humidity in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday the Nicer day of the Weekend with Lighter Winds, Sunny Skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered T-Storms returning to the Twin Cities area Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. JONATHAN YUHAS