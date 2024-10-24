Rain and some Thunder on the way Today.

Today’s Weather in the Twin Cities starts with morning Sunshine fading to Cloudy Skies by Noon then Showers and T-Showers after 4 p.m. ( earlier points north and west of the Twin Cities ). Highs this afternoon in the low to mid 60s with South Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Rain and T-Showers ending by 11 a.m. then Clearing Skies with Patchy Fog possible in spots by Friday morning with West Winds at 5 to 10 mph and lows in the low 40s.

Friday will be Sunny and Breezy with Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph and highs in the upper 50s. Clear Skies and Lighter Winds Friday night with Patchy Light Frost by Saturday morning with lows in the mid 30s and Winds from the Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Weekend brings Sunshine both Saturday and Sunday along with Gusty Winds on Sunday that will bring Elevated Fire Conditions Sunday afternoon. Highs Saturday in the upper 50s then Warming to the mid 60s on Sunday.

Monday is Partly Cloudy, Windy and Warm with Elevated Fire Conditions in the afternoon. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday will be Warm for Tuesday with Scattered Showers and T-Showers Tuesday afternoon and evening with highs near 70 degrees. Cooler with Cloudy Skies and Scattered Showers on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Halloween Outlook ( Thursday October 31 ) – Sunny Halloween Day with highs in the low to mid 50s then Clear Skies in the evening with temperatures around 50 degrees at 6 p.m. falling to 44 degrees by 12 a.m. JONATHAN YUHAS