Quiet Tuesday before big changes Wednesday

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for December 2, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Under the clouds tonight, there might be some flurries from time to time. Those linger into early Tuesday morning and will not cause another slippery commute. Southern and western Minnesota will see more sun Tuesday with clouds holding to the north and east. Gusty southwest winds bring highs into the upper 20s and low 30s late in the afternoon through the evening.

When you wake up Wednesday, temperatures in the Twin Cities could be in the low to mid 30s. By the time you are getting the kids from school or coming home from work, it could feel below zero. Strong northwest winds, gusting up to 45 mph, drop temperatures sharply Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of the cold air, scattered light snow will give us a fresh dusting in spots.

Thursday remains cold and blustery, but this cold air is short-lived. By the weekend, highs reach the 30s, and potentially 40s on Sunday. That could mean instead of snow, we have some rain mixing in with another clipper low.