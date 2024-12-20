Quiet, cold weather to start the weekend

Here’s your Friday afternoon forecast for December 20, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

High pressure will keep our weather very quiet through this weekend. As the high settles over Minnesota and Wisconsin tonight, winds will calm down. Temperatures still fall near 0° across most of the state, including the Twin Cities metro.

Cold weather continues Saturday. Highs hold in the mid to upper 10s. You might see a few flurries from time to time as clouds roll through, but nothing will stick.

Starting Sunday, there will be a seasonably warm stretch of weather through Christmas. When that warm air moves in, there could be some light snow showers and freezing drizzle Sunday night into Monday morning. This could be enough for a few slippery stretches Monday, but overall impacts on travel will remain low.

The snow we got Thursday should be enough for an official white Christmas. However, the sky will be very gray through most of Christmas week, and areas of fog are likely with warmer air and snow on the ground.