Plenty of cold, a few flakes this week

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for November 26, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Overnight, temperatures dropping into the 10s for the first time all season in the Twin Cites. At least winds are lighter today, so wind chills are not a problem. Expect highs in the upper 20s in the metro Tuesday afternoon, with low and mid 20s across central and northern Minnesota. We might see a few peeks of sun in the southern half of the state, but it is all cloud up north.

The snow chances keep dropping through the middle of the week. The best chances for snow showers Wednesday is in western Minnesota, and just a couple flakes in the Twin Cities. On Thanksgiving, it is mainly the eastern half of the state into Wisconsin where a few snow showers are possible. The bottom line: None of these will impact traveling around the region.

Remember that it will be cold through the holiday weekend! If you are flying to a warm climate and returning Saturday or Sunday, you cannot walk off the plane in shorts. Highs stay in the 10s for most of the state this weekend, and wind chills hover near or below zero.