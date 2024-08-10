Pleasant and cool weather lasts through the weekend – Chris

Happy Weekend! The last couple days have felt a bit like fall across Minnesota, and that continues in the days to come. Let’s talk about it!

Planning the weekend, sunshine and pleasant temperatures hangout for both today and Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 70s this afternoon, and the mid to upper 70s on Sunday.

This sunshine and pleasant trend continues into early next week. I’m tracking the next shot at rain drops arriving, too! For southern Minnesota, a few showers are possible south of the metro as early as Monday, but better shower chances arrive by Wednesday and Thursday. Even then, it doesn’t look like much, but it’s enough to be inconvenient.

Enjoy this weekend friends, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece