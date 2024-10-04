Perfect Weather for Marathon Sunday!

The low temperature of 44 degrees in the Twin Cities this Friday morning was the coolest morning since May 5, 2024 when it was 43 degrees which was 152 days ago. It will Warm up this afternoon in the Twin Cities with East-Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph and highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Temperatures for High School Football Tonight will range from 65 degrees at 7 p.m. to 60 degrees by 10 p.m. with Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph and Clear Skies – Sunset this evening at 6:47 p.m.

Saturday will be Warm and Windy with Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies and 20% for an Isolated Short Lived T-Storm sometime between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. with the main T-Storm Risk Saturday evening in western Wisconsin after 6 p.m. It will be Windy on Saturday with Southwest Winds at 15 to 25 mph shifting to the West at 10 to 20 mph after 5 p.m. and this will lead to an Elevated Fire Danger especially in areas with tall dry grass and fallen tree leaves. Skies on Saturday will be Sunny to Partly Cloudy with highs near 80 degrees ( Record High is 88 degrees in 2011 and Average High is 64 degrees ).

Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weather on Sunday looks most Excellent and many runners will see fast times with the comfortable running temperatures of 54 to 60 degrees in the morning and Partly Cloudy to Sunny Skies. The Winds on Saturday will be from the West-Northwest at 10 to 20 mph meaning a Tailwind ( Wind at your back ) for much of the Run with Headwind from mile 16 to mile 19 then Tailwind from mile 20 to mile 26.2 finish line in St.Paul. Combination of Low Humidity, Perfect Performance Running Temperatures and Tailwind much of the Run will likely produce some very Fast Winning and Running times for Runners. Sunrise Sunday is 7:19 a.m. and temperature of 54 degrees with West-Northwest Wind at 10 to 15 mph and Partly Cloudy Skies expected. Daytime high temperatures Sunday afternoon expected in the mid 60s with Mainly Sunny Skies and Decreasing Winds after 4 p.m. Sunset Sunday evening is 6:44 p.m.

Temperatures will stay above average Monday October 7 through Thursday October 10 with highs in the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday then low to mid 70s Wednesday and upper 70s Thursday with Sunny and Dry Conditions expected. JONATHAN YUHAS