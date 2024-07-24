One more comfy day before heat, humidity return

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for July 24, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The cool and comfortable weather continues Wednesday night. Keep the windows open for one more day across Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Lows fall into the upper 50s and near 60° in the Twin Cities metro overnight, with low to mid 50s up north into Wisconsin. Elevated wildfire smoke will keep the sky a little less blue over the next couple of days, but it will not cause impacts to air quality. The added particulates also keep temperatures from rising too fast with the south winds Thursday and Friday. Highs Thursday reach the upper 70s and low 80s, and then climb into the mid 80s on Friday.

Our hot and humid stretch of weather remains on track from this weekend into next week. Highs should be in the upper 80s to around 90° for several days. Adding in the humidity, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s. There is one wildcard in the forecast: Thunderstorms. Depending on when the storms develop, it could keep some days a little cooler. Right now, the best storm chances are late Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, and then Tuesday night into Wednesday. Severe weather chances are low, but with this much moisture in the air, there could be some locally heavy rain.