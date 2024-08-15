On and Off Showers and T-Storms Today through Friday then Nice Warmer Weekend ahead.

Rainfall amounts around the Twin Cities since Wednesday night into this morning have ranged from 1/2″ to 2″ of Rain in spots with Heaviest Rainfall from Carver County east through Scott and Dakota Counties. MSP International Airport picked up 0.74″ of Rain. More Rain is expected later this afternoon and into Friday but Widespread Rainfall is not expected as Showers and T-Storms will be Spotty Today and Scattered on Friday.

Mainly Cloudy Today in the Twin Cities with Peeks of Sunshine between Now and 4 p.m. then risk for Spotty T-Storms mainly from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and while T-Storms will not be Widespread a few of the Spotty T-Storms could produce Brief Heavy Downpours and Gusty Winds. Highs Today will be in the upper 70s with Muggy Dew Points in the mid 60s and Winds from the West-Southwest at 5 to 15 mph but Higher Gusts near T-Storms. Isolated T-Showers possible overnight with lows in the mid 60s by 7 a.m. Friday.

Scattered Showers and T-Storms likely on Friday mainly between 7 a.m. and Noon then Spotty Showers and T-Storms in the afternoon with Gusty West-Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph and highs in the mid 70s with Decreasing Humidity by the late afternoon. Risk for Rain will be lower after 2 p.m. on Friday.

Saturday starts with Patchy Fog and Low Clouds and morning temperatures in the low 60s then Partly Cloudy to Sunny and Breezy with highs around 80 degrees.

Sunday will be Warmer with Hazy Sunshine, Lighter Winds and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Right Now looks Partly Cloudy for the start of Minnesota State Fair on Thursday August 22nd with morning temperatures at 7 a.m. around 64 degrees and afternoon temperatures near 80 degrees. JONATHAN YUHAS