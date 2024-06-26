Nice Today then T-Storms return Thursday afternoon into Friday with Heavy Downpours possible.

Few Rain Sprinkles possible mainly in south Twin Cities Metro ( south of Minnesota River ) until 8 a.m. Today then Partly Cloudy and Breezy this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Partly Cloudy Tonight with Light Winds and lows in the low 60s by sunrise ( 5:29 a.m. ) Thursday.

Thursday will start with some Sunshine but then Clouds moving in quickly by the early afternoon with temperatures only climbing into the mid 70s about 5 to 7 degrees Cooler than the average highs in low 80s. Scattered Showers and T-Storms will first move into western Minnesota early Thursday then approach the Twin Cities after 3 p.m. with some Heavier Downpours of Rain possible Thursday evening. It will also become Muggy Thursday night and lows into Friday will be in the mid 60s.

Friday brings some Peeks of Sun otherwise Cloudy and Humid with Scattered T-Storms on and off through the day and evening – some of the T-Storms on Friday will produce Heavy Downpours and some of the T-Storms could be Strong with Hail and Gusty Winds. Scattered T-Storms will then end early Saturday with 7 a.m. temperatures in the mid 60s.

Weekend looks Dry and Pleasant with Sunny to Partly Cloudy but Cooler than Average temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s ( Average high for the Weekend is low 80s and Average low is low to mid 60s ).

Scattered T-Storms will be back into the area on Monday and some could be Strong then Showers and T-Storms Tuesday morning with Sunshine and Warmer temperatures in the low 80s in the afternoon.

Right Now for the Thursday July 4th looks like Hazy Sunshine with Breezy Conditions and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s in the day and upper 70s around 10 p.m. for Fireworks. JONATHAN YUHAS