More sun, near record highs Sunday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for October 19, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

I must say, it was nice to see some rain hitting my windshield earlier Saturday. It would have been better to see a soaking rain instead of the few hundredths of an inch in parts of the Twin Cities! Clouds clear out tonight, and we see a lot of sun Sunday. Southwest winds gust up to 30 mph, sending highs into the low 80s across southern Minnesota, and the 70s up north. If the Twin Cities hits 83°, it would tie a record high. Those highs remain in the upper 70s and low 80s on Monday.

With the jet stream well to our north, it will keep the main storm track into Canada. One low sweeps into the northern Great Lakes through the middle of the week. Light rain is possible up north Tuesday, and a few more showers are possible in the Twin Cities Wednesday morning along a cold front. Wednesday will be a typical mid-October day, but highs in the mid 50s might feel chilly. No major systems are expected later in the week, and highs return to the low and mid 60s.