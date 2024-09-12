Moisture from Francine works north this weekend

Here’s your Thursday evening forecast for September 12, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The Twin Cities are getting the squeeze from two storm systems through the end of this week. The first is what is left of Hurricane Francine, moving north along the Mississippi River, and the other is a cold front to the west. That front will have a tough time moving out of the Plains because Francine is butting in. Expect more clouds on Friday from the Twin Cities into Wisconsin. In northwest Minnesota, the cold front will bring scattered showers and a few storms after sunset. By Saturday, the Twin Cities likely see some scattered rain and a few downpours in the morning. We are trending drier, but more humid in the afternoon with highs falling into the 70s.

Warmer weather is back Sunday, and the humidity continues heading into next week. Rain chances remain few and far between. There could be a couple more spotty thundershowers on Monday, depending on how quickly the remnants of Francine move through the Ohio River Valley. The better chances for rain and storms arrive through the second half of next week. If you are needing some rain, it is on the way.