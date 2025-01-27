Mild and windy week ahead and near 50 degrees on Thursday

Today in the Twin Cities will be windy but mild for late January with highs in the upper 30s and gusty winds from the west at 15-25 mph along with a chance for a brief light snow or rain shower between 12-4 p.m. but nothing heavy or long lasting expected. Sunset this evening is 5:15 p.m. and skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s by the 7:36 a.m. sunrise Tuesday with west winds at 5-15 mph.

Mainly sunny on Tuesday, breezy and warmer with highs around 40 degrees and Winds from the West at 10 to 20 mph. Clear Tuesday night with lows near 30 degrees and Northwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Partly Cloudy and Cooler on Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s and lows near 30 degrees by Thursday morning.

Record Highs possible on Thursday ( Record High for Thursday January 30 is 48 degrees set in 1989 ) and currently forecasting highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Partly Cloudy and Cooler on Friday with highs near 40 degrees then Cloud and Sun Mix and Windy on Saturday with highs in the mid 30s. Rain/Snow Mix possible Sunday morning then mainly Cloudy with Flurries in the afternoon and highs in the low to mid 30s then turning Colder Sunday night. JONATHAN YUHAS