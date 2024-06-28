Low rain chances Friday evening, then a dry weekend

Here’s your Friday evening forecast for June 28, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A few showers and storms are possible in the Twin Cities Friday evening. It will not be enough to cancel your outdoor plans, but make sure you have a place to run inside if there is lightning or a downpour. After sunset, the rain is done for southern Minnesota. There might be an isolated storm overnight across northern Minnesota late tonight. For Saturday, northwest winds pick up, gusting to 30 mph at times. They push the humidity out and keep highs in the low 70s. Winds calm down on Sunday, and the blue sky is back. Expect mid 70s on Sunday. Putting that together, this is the first completely dry weekend in the Twin Cities since May 10-11!

The next round of widespread rain and storms arrives Monday evening. Severe weather prospects are low with this round, but there could be more heavy rain across a large portion of Minnesota. Temperatures climb into the low 80s through the middle of next week with a little more humidity. The pattern heading into the 4th of July will keep a chance for rain and a few storms around Minnesota and Wisconsin. It is still too early to say where and when it will be on the 4th, but it will not be completely dry.