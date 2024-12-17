Light Snow Today then more Snow on Thursday.

Flurries and Light Snow will move into the Twin Cities after 2 p.m. and produce some Scattered Slippery Spots for the afternoon/evening Rush Hour although the Snow will be Light and areas north of the downtown areas will probably see mainly Flurries with a Coating of Snow by 8 p.m. while 1/2″ in the core of the Twin Cities Metro and 1″ south of Minnesota River with up to 2″ toward Mankato and Iowa border. Highs this afternoon near 30 degrees with Northwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph then Decreasing Clouds Tonight and Breezy with lows in the mid 20s and Wind-Chills in the low teens.

Partly Cloudy on Wednesday with Breezy Conditions in the morning with Northwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph then Light Winds in the afternoon from the Southeast at 5 mph along with highs in the mid 20s and lows near 20 degrees by the 7:47 a.m. Thursday Sunrise.

Cloudy Wednesday night with Snow developing after 12 a.m. Thursday and continuing into Thursday afternoon with Freezing Drizzle mixing into the Snow from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Snow Accumulations of 2″ to 3″ possible and this will likely cause a Slow Thursday AM Rush Hour and possibly Slow PM Rush Hour with Snow Tapering to Flurries by 8 p.m. Thursday. Heavier Snowfall of +4″ will be likely Thursday along a line from Fergus Falls to Brainerd to Rice Lake, Wisconsin and points north including Duluth.

Winds on Thursday in Twin Cities will be from the Southeast at 5 to 15 mph in the morning then become North at 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon and Northwest at 10 to 15 mph in the evening and could be some Blowing Snow north of Twin Cities Thursday night into Friday morning. Highs Thursday in the upper 20s and lows by Friday morning in the low teens with Wind-Chills near 5 Below.

Colder on Friday and into the Weekend with Partly Cloudy Skies Friday and highs in the upper teens then Partly Cloudy Saturday with Flurries in the morning and Wind-Chills near -10 Below and AM Saturday air temperatures near 3 degrees then near 13 degrees in the afternoon. Cold start Sunday morning at -3 Below with Wind-Chills of -10 to -15 Below then highs Sunday afternoon in the upper teens and Sunny Skies although it will be Breezy in the afternoon with Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph creating Wind-Chills in the low teens.

Warmer next Week with temperatures rising into the 20s Sunday night into Monday morning along with Cloudy Skies and chance for Light Freezing Drizzle Monday morning and highs in the low 30s. Right Now Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look like some Patchy Fog, Cloud & Sun Mix and highs in the low to mid 30s. JONATHAN YUHAS