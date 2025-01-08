Light snow returns to the forecast – Chris

Happy Tuesday everyone! As promised, clouds this morning gave way to plenty of evening sunshine! A few more clouds may creep back into the picture overnight as lows once again return to the single digits. Wednesday stays partly cloudy and seasonably cold with a high of 20. It’s Thursday when things get a least a little interesting: a shot at some light snow showers during the evening and nighttime. Nothing major, but something to appetize the snow lovers a bit.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ve got a a chance of light snow with a potential clipper Saturday night into Sunday. It’s still too early to call, but you know I’ll keep you in the loop.

As always, enjoy the evening and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece