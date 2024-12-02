Light snow ending, not as cold today

Waking up to light snow in the Twin Cities this morning with snow totals at 1″ or less. It will taper off to flurries and no additional snow accumulations are expected. However, roads will likely be slippery for the morning commute.

Waking up to light snow in the Twin Cities this morning with totals of 1″ or less but it will be tapering off to flurries and no additional snow accumulations are expected. However, roads will likely be slippery for the morning commute. The rest of today brings some peeks of sun this afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the mid 20s with northwest winds at 5-5 mph. Cloudy with flurries possible tonight but no snow accumulations expected. Low temperatures tonight in the mid-teens with light winds.

Cloud and sun mix and breezy on Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s and southwest winds at 10-15 mph. Cloudy Tuesday night with steady temperatures in the upper 20s rising into the low 30s by 7 a.m. Tuesday with south winds at 10-15 mph.

Big weather changes on Wednesday from Sunrise (7:34 a.m.) to sunset (4:32 p.m.) as the day will begin with temperatures in the low 30s before noon then windy and much colder with the afternoon with light snow and gusty northwest winds causing temperatures to fall into the low teens (wind-chills near 0) by sunset. Light snow Wednesday afternoon will be less than 1″ but could lead to slick roads for the evening commute on Wednesday. Clearing and much colder Wednesday night into Thursday morning with lows by Thursday morning 4-7 degrees and wind-chills -15 to -10 below with northwest winds at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Thursday will be bitterly cold with the winds in the morning from the northwest at 15-25 mph producing wind-chills at -15 to -10 below and actual air temperatures between 5-8 degrees with sunny skies. Sunny Thursday afternoon with winds decreasing in the late afternoon hours from the northwest at 10-15 mph with afternoon temperatures in the mid-teens and wind-chills 0-5 above. Partly Cloudy Thursday night with lighter winds and not as cold with lows in the low to mid-teens by Friday morning.

Temperatures Friday through the upcoming weekend turning warmer especially by Sunday. Sunny to partly cloudy and breezy on Friday with highs in upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Cloud and sun mix on Saturday with highs in mid to upper 30s. Partly cloudy Sunday morning then cloudy in the afternoon with light rain mixed with light snow by the evening along with areas of fog. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 40s. JONATHAN YUHAS