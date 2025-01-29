Less Wind Today then Record Highs Thursday.

Monday and Tuesday brought Mild temperatures with even a Record Tied High of 47 degrees ( also set in 1892 ) on Tuesday in the Twin Cities. While it has been Mild this Week it has also been very Windy with West Winds both Monday and Tuesday all between 20 and 40 mph.

Today will bring Lighter Winds from the West-Northwest at 5 to 15 mph this afternoon and South at 5 to 15 mph Tonight. Skies will be Cloudy this morning then Partly Cloudy the rest of the day into this evening with highs in the upper 30s and lows by sunrise ( 7:34 a.m. ) Thursday in the low 30s.

Thursday is set up for Sunshine and Record Highs – the current Record High for Thursday January 30 in the Twin Cities is 48 degrees set in 1989 and currently forecasting highs around 50 degrees with Sunshine and Winds from the Southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Clear to Partly Cloudy Thursday night with lows near 30 degrees and North Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Partly Cloudy and Breezy on Friday with highs in the upper 30s. Saturday will be Windy with Mix of Clouds and Sun and highs in the mid 30s. Warmer on Sunday with Partly Cloudy Skies for Ground Hog Day and highs near 40 degrees.

Turning Much Colder Monday with Light Snow or Flurries – any Snow Accumulations less than 1″. Highs Monday around 20 degrees with Wind-Chills of 5 to 10 degrees. Cloudy with Flurries Monday night and Tuesday morning temperatures near 10 degrees with Tuesday morning Wind-Chills of 0 to -5 Below. Mainly Cloudy and Cold on Tuesday with highs in the upper teens. JONATHAN YUHAS