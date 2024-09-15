Late Summer vibes stick around, but rain chances could return – Chris

Happy Sunday evening, everyone! 🌞

We’re in for a continuing stretch of warm and muggy days here in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Tonight brings partly cloudy skies and a mild lows in the middle and upper 60s. Monday and Tuesday will continue to feel like a taste of late summer, with highs in the mid-80s and plenty of humidity to go around. If you’re a fan of sunshine and summer weather, you’ll love the start of the week!

Later in the week, though, we’ll keep an eye on rain chances—especially Thursday night when scattered showers and storms may roll in. By the weekend, cooler temps and more rain make their return. It’s possible we could be in for the first soaker we’ve seen in a while, so be sure to follow along to the forecast this week, and plan accordingly!

Enjoy the warm days while they last! 🌤

– Meteorologist Chris Reece