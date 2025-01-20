Ken says expect another round of bitterly cold weather today and Tuesday morning
A Forecast First Alert remains in effect today into Tuesday at noon for bitterly cold wind chills.
Good Monday morning,
Wind chills today will be dangerously cold and drop to -25 to -35 at times right through noon tomorrow
There won’t be a strong wind today, but all you need is a slight breeze with temperatures below zero to start with, to get wind chills even colder.
We will slowly warm up starting tomorrow afternoon!
Stay warm and have a great day!
Ken