Ken says a Forecast First Alert is in effect for snow on Thursday

Happy Wednesday!

*FORECAST FIRST ALERT FOR THURSDAY*

Today will be a quiet weather day after a few slick spots early this morning from overnight light snow.

A lot of clouds and only breaks of sunshine will develop today, and, after a few morning flurries, it will stay dry.

Late tonight occasional snow will arrive toward midnight and continue through most of Thursday.

The snow on Thursday will be the most we’ve seen in one storm so far this season…which isn’t saying much.

It looks like 2”-4” (a few spots may be higher) of snow will likely fall on late tonight and Thursday, before clearing and colder weather takes over for Friday and the weekend.

An early peek at Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, both days looking quiet and mild with temperatures in the 30’s.

Have a great day!

Ken