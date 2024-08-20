Ken Barlow is forecasting another nice day

Good Tuesday morning!

Another quiet weather day is on the way today!

The clouds will increase after a sun-filled morning and we may even see a sprinkle in a few spots.

The nice weather will last through tomorrow and most of the day on Thursday…the start of The Great Minnesota Get Together.

Those attending the Becky G concert will likely want to bring along a form of cover, just in case the showers start at or during the concert.

The weather clears on Friday and really heats up to near 90-degrees this first weekend of the Fair…of course!

Have a great day!

Ken