Ken Barlow says today will be a very windy and chilly Sunday

Good Sunday morning!

Windy and chilly!

That is how today is going to be. We can expect a lot of clouds, a lot of wind (gusting to 40 mph at times), and a few sprinkles at times. Real fall is here.

More chilly, but sunny weather will return on Monday. The wind will die down quite a bit on Monday as well with NW winds of only 10-15 mph.

Our first frost is likely in the coming days, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. The best chance of a widespread frost will be on Wednesday.

Temperatures will warm back into the 70’s by Thursday with showers expected to develop later in the day and on Friday.

Have a blessed Sunday.

Ken