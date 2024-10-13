Ken Barlow says today will be a very windy and chilly Sunday
Windy and chilly!
That is how today is going to be. We can expect a lot of clouds, a lot of wind (gusting to 40 mph at times), and a few sprinkles at times. Real fall is here.
More chilly, but sunny weather will return on Monday. The wind will die down quite a bit on Monday as well with NW winds of only 10-15 mph.
Our first frost is likely in the coming days, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. The best chance of a widespread frost will be on Wednesday.
Temperatures will warm back into the 70’s by Thursday with showers expected to develop later in the day and on Friday.
