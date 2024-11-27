Ken Barlow says to expect a few snow showers today
A few flurries and/or snow showers will be possible today across most of the state, but little in the way of accumulation is expected.
Good Wednesday morning!
A few spots north and west of the metro may see a coating on the lawns, but temperatures are so chilly that whatever snow does fall will be whisked away by passing cars.
The flurries will taper this evening and then a few more light flurries will dot the area on Thanksgiving Day. Once again, no travel issues will arise from these flurries.
Thursday will be cold with a gusty wind and temperatures in the 20’s will feel more like the teens.
A quiet and brighter Friday through Sunday are headed this way, but it will be very cold.
Have a great Thanksgiving!
Ken