Ken Barlow says that fall is back today

Right on cue today as October begins today, the weather has taken a decidedly cooler turn.

Temperatures will only rise into the middle to upper 60’s, which is cooler than the past week, but perfectly normal for this time of the year.

The cool down will only last for today as another warm day is on the way on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures rising into the 80s.

Another quick change is coming on Thursday with cooler temperatures on the way once again.

I do not foresee any rain for the week and it’s getting really dry out there.

