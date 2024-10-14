Ken Barlow says it will be a chilly day

Our first frost is likely in the coming days, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. The best chance of a widespread frost will be on Wednesday.

Good Monday morning!

Another chilly, but sunny day will return today.

This morning temperatures are in the 30’s for the first time since last April.

The wind has died down quite a bit this morning as well with NW winds of only 10-15 mph.

Our first frost is likely in the coming days, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. The best chance of a widespread frost will be on Wednesday.

Temperatures will warm back into the 70’s by Thursday with showers expected to develop later in the day and on Friday.

Have a great day.

Ken