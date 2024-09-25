Ken Barlow is forecasting the return of summer

Good Wednesday morning!

Another cool morning is underway today.

Some areas have a bit of fog which will burn off quickly this morning.

Today will be a mostly sunny and warmer day.

Temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 70s this afternoon and rise into the lower 80’s on Thursday.

Warmer temperatures accompanied by plenty of sunshine head our way on Friday as afternoon temperatures rise to the lower 80’s once again.

Mostly dry and warm weather will last into the weekend as well.

Have a great day!

Ken