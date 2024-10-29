Ken Barlow is forecasting big changes on the way

Good Tuesday morning!

Today will be another windy and warm day with afternoon temperatures in the 70’s, the record high temperature today is 78 set in 1922.

Today’s record is in jeopardy…again.

On Monday, we tied the record of 75-degrees and we have another shot today.

Expect 70’s to near 80-degrees this afternoon.

Wednesday will be a day of change.

Showers and tumbling temperatures are both in the forecast for tomorrow.

Temperatures on Wednesday will start out near 70 and then tumble into the 50’s as showers develop tomorrow afternoon.

Halloween looks showery in the morning, a snowflake mixing in with the rain showers cannot be ruled out.

Drier weather will develop late in the afternoon and early evening with temperatures in the 40’s.

Have a great day.

Ken