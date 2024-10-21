Ken Barlow is forecasting another summery day

Good Monday morning!

Get ready for another summery day here in the Twin Cities.

Temperatures for the second day in a row will rise into the 80’s.

Although a record high temperature is not expected (record is 88-degrees), it will still be a day with nearly 30-degree above normal temperatures.

A bit of cooling is on the way for Tuesday with an isolated shower possible.

While it will be cooler on Tuesday, afternoon temperatures will still be far above the normal of 55-degrees.

Sixties are back in the forecast starting on Wednesday and lasting into the weekend.

The best chance of a shower will come on Thursday, but no all-day rain is expected.

Have a great day.

Ken