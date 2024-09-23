Ken Barlow is forecasting another fall beauty today

Right on schedule, our weather turned to fall as the new season officially started on Sunday morning.

Good Monday morning!

Another beautiful early fall day is on the way today.

Even though it feels chilly out there compared to last week, temperatures are right where they should be.

Wake up temperatures in the lower 50’s are perfect for September 23rd as are afternoon temperatures in the lower 70’s.

The wonderful weather will last a few more days, before another warm up later this week.

A small early shower may move through tomorrow morning, but then skies will turn sunny once again

Have a great day!

Ken