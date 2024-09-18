Ken Barlow is forecasting another day in the 80’s

Good Wednesday morning!

*FORECAST FIRST ALERT FOR THURSDAY*

Another summery day is on the way today with sunshine and temperatures in the middle to upper 80’s.

After midnight tonight and then again off and on Thursday, we can expect showers and possible thunderstorms.

Some of the storms may be severe on Thursday afternoon and early evening, so stay tuned for the latest.

The last Friday of summer will be a nice one as sunshine returns.

The weekend will be much cooler with scattered showers at times.

Temperatures will be in the 70’s on Saturday, dropping into the 60’s for Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ken