Ken Barlow is forecasting a windy and cold day

Good Thursday morning!

After a whole 0.8” of snow fell on Wednesday and after a terrible evening commute, the weather will quiet down a bit today.

The wind will still be gusting up to 35-40 mph at times, but there will be no falling snow.

The snow which fell yesterday will be blown around a bit a times, but no new snow is expected.

Friday will be a more comfortable day with less wind and some afternoon sunshine.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the weather will warm just a bit with a small chance of a rain or snow shower possible on Sunday.

An early peek at next week’s big travel days weather…quiet and cold Monday through Wednesday.

Have a great day!

Ken