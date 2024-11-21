Ken Barlow is forecasting a windy and cold day
Good Thursday morning!
After a whole 0.8” of snow fell on Wednesday and after a terrible evening commute, the weather will quiet down a bit today.
The wind will still be gusting up to 35-40 mph at times, but there will be no falling snow.
The snow which fell yesterday will be blown around a bit a times, but no new snow is expected.
Friday will be a more comfortable day with less wind and some afternoon sunshine.
Looking ahead to the weekend, the weather will warm just a bit with a small chance of a rain or snow shower possible on Sunday.
An early peek at next week’s big travel days weather…quiet and cold Monday through Wednesday.
Have a great day!
Ken